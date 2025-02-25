KUCHING, Feb 25 — The Sarawak Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has issued a directive prohibiting hotels and food establishments without halal certification from using Ramadan-related terms in advertisements.

In a statement released on social media, JAIS specified that phrases such as Buffet Ramadan, Iftar Ramadan, Jom Iftar, and Selera Ramadan may not be used in any promotional materials by outlets that have not obtained official halal certification.

The restriction applies to all forms of advertising, including printed brochures, posters, banners, and digital advertisements on social media.

“This measure ensures that consumers, particularly Muslims, are not misled into believing that food offerings from uncertified establishments comply with halal standards,” the statement read.

JAIS warned that offenders may be fined up to RM500,000, with additional penalties reaching as high as RM10 million in severe cases. The department has urged all food and hospitality operators to obtain proper halal certification before advertising Ramadan-related promotions.

JAIS further advised business owners to reach out to the department’s Halal Management Division for certification inquiries or clarification on the new policy.