KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has extended his congratulations to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC on winning the 2024-2025 Super League title.

His Majesty conveyed the message via a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

“This unprecedented achievement marks the team’s 11th consecutive league title and their 29th trophy since being established by DYAM Tunku Ismail, the Regent of Johor, in 2013,” the post read.

JDT retained their Super League crown after defeating Perak FC 2-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri tonight.

The home side’s goals came from Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez Ruiz late in the first half, followed by a penalty from Colombian player Jorge Leonardo Obregon Rojas in the 64th minute.

The victory saw Hector Bidoglio’s squad collect a total of 58 points from 20 matches, giving them an unassailable lead over closest challengers Selangor FC, who have 42 points from 19 league games.

Having already won the Charity Shield, FA Cup, and Super League this season, JDT are now chasing the Malaysia Cup title, with the final against Sri Pahang FC set for April 12 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

The Southern Tigers will make history with a Triple Quadruple—winning all four domestic trophies for three consecutive seasons—if they clinch the Malaysia Cup this year. — Bernama