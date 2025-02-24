KOTA TINGGI, Feb 24 — A 65-year-old man, believed to be skilled in repairing guns, was arrested by a federal police team for possession of a homemade firearm during a raid at a house near Ladang Pasir Panjang here recently.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman said the raid was conducted by Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department’s intelligence and operations division at 12pm last Friday.

He said the suspect, a local, was arrested alongside a 39-year-old man who was his customer.

“Initial investigations found that the first suspect is proficient in repairing guns and rifles.

“The first suspect, who does not have a valid firearms licence, admitted that the firearm seized was made for the purpose of illegally hunting animals,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters today.

Yusof said the second suspect is also a local and is believed to have been a customer intending to repair firearm components.

He added that police seized a single-barrel shotgun and 170 rounds of buckshot during the raid.

“In addition, the raiding team also seized two fabricated wooden components for shotguns, a trigger guard, two barrels and a handguard, 26 shotgun components, a Proton Wira car belonging to the first suspect, 11 machine tools, and two mobile phones,” he said.

Yusof said both suspects tested negative for narcotics during a drug screening.

However, he noted that the second suspect has a prior criminal record related to a drug case.

“Both suspects are under remand custody until tomorrow, and investigators will apply for an extension of the remand period for further investigation under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960,” he said, adding that police are still investigating the suspects’ activities and whether the firearms made were sold to any parties.