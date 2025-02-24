KOTA KINABALU, Feb 24 — The federal government will implement various measures, including artificial intelligence technology, to mitigate flooding issues in the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the irrigation and drainage department is working closely with the Meteorological Department and the Department of Minerals and Geology, and other relevant agencies will collaborate to manage and reduce the risk of floods.

“For long-term disaster management, will implement comprehensive flood mitigation plans. This includes using artificial intelligence and the latest technology to enhance disaster response and risk reduction,” he said when speaking to reporters at the launching of the Lido flood mitigation project site in Penampang here.

“We urge residents in high-risk areas to strictly follow evacuation instructions when early warnings are issued. This will allow for timely evacuations, reducing risks to flood victims,” he said.

In a separate development, Nadma will soon be partnering with Bank Simpanan Nasional to ensure transparency and efficient disbursement of aid to disaster victims.

The government previously relied on district offices and Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK) to disburse the funds which he said was for flood victims who had to be evacuated to temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

However, some flood victims did not stay at these centres.

“Therefore, starting this year, Nadma and the Ministry of Finance have changed the distribution method, moving away from the conventional system. We have held discussions to ensure that relocated flood victims receive the aid directly through BSN,” he said.

He also said that Sabah and Sarawak have requested that the aid also be extended to flood victims who did not move to the centres..

Ahmad Zahid, who leads the Central Disaster Management Committee, also said that 14 flood mitigation projects are underway in Sabah, while 10 are planned for Sarawak.

“The meeting also approved the construction of a permanent disaster evacuation centre (PPKB) in Long Busang, Belaga, Sarawak. Nadma will collaborate with the Education Ministry to develop similar centres in other areas. Currently, the only existing PPKB is at Dewan Serbaguna Taman Kota Jaya, Kota Tinggi, Johor,” he said.

This year, floods displaced 9,735 people in Sabah, forcing them into 68 temporary evacuation centres. The disaster also damaged public infrastructure, including suspension bridges in Kota Marudu and Pitas. In Sarawak, more than 37,000 households were affected.