IPOH, Feb 23 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad offered his condolences to the family of Ayer Kuning assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, who collapsed and died yesterday while playing football in Penang.

Saarani expressed sadness over the passing of Ishsam, who served as Barisan Nasional’s Ayer Kuning assemblyman since 2022.

“I received the sad news of the passing of my friend Ishsam late this evening.

“May God forgive his sins, have mercy on him and accept all his good deeds in this world. Let us all pray that his soul may be blessed and placed with those who do good deeds,” he said in a Facebook posting.

Meanwhile, Bersatu’s vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Ishsam was a good friend of his.

Ahmad Faizal said Ishsam was a well-known football player and later became involved in business with him and his father.

“It is a personal loss for me. He was a dear friend, and a very nice person,” he said.

State Multimedia, Communications and NGO Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said he was shocked to hear about Ishsam's passing.

"Both of us were actually close. He is a kind person, easy to approach and connect with.

“We have lost a good assemblyman and I’m sure he will surely be missed by the people in his constituency,” he said.

The 58-year-old Ayer Kuning assemblyman was in Penang for the 4-Corner Football Championship for the Chief Minister’s Cup when he reportedly collapsed at about 5.20pm while shaking hands with other players on the sidelines.

Ishsam was rushed to the Penang Hospital at around 5.40pm and attended to by medical personnel but pronounced dead at the Emergency Department at 6.28pm.

Born on August 31, 1966, the former footballer was also Tapah Umno chief and was known for his active involvement in local issues and sports.