SEREMBAN, Feb 23 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has dismissed allegations that there are camps within the party ahead of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections, calling them external attempts to disrupt party unity.

He said that he remained unfazed by the claims and continued to focus on his responsibilities as usual.

“It is common for various allegations to surface during elections, but DAP’s leadership remains united and strong. These claims from outsiders have no bearing on the party - perhaps some are envious of DAP, or they may be our political rivals,” he said.

“Our leaders are mature and capable of making their own judgements. There is no need to engage in a war of words over such matters. As far as I know, there is only one camp, and that is the DAP camp,” he told reporters, after attending a Hi-Tea event with the Village Development and Security Committees of the Seremban Parliamentary constituency and Chennah State constituency, today.

Loke, who is also the Member of Parliament for Seremban, was responding to allegations, circulating on social media, about a purported rift between him and DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, ahead of the CEC elections in March.

Meanwhile, Loke, who is also the Chennah assemblyman, said that the party remains committed to its rejuvenation efforts, by introducing fresh faces in the CEC elections, including as candidates. This initiative, he said, provides emerging leaders with valuable exposure and leadership experience.

In a separate development, Loke, who is also the Transport Minister, said that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has full autonomy to implement measures it deems necessary to strengthen the agency, including the proposal to establish a Special Task Force.

“JPJ has its own mechanisms to assess the effectiveness of enforcement. I fully support their initiatives, and they regularly provide feedback to the ministry,” he said.

On Jan 27, JPJ director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, reportedly said that the proposal to form a Special Task Force would be submitted to the Public Service Department (PSD) for consideration, this year.

Aedy Fadly said the task force would focus on special operations, intelligence gathering and assisting states in resolving specific issues. — Bernama