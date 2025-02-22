KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 – The Ministry of Transport has today pledged to enhance safety measures at train stations following a fatal incident at Titiwangsa LRT station this morning.

A passenger lost their life in the tragedy, prompting Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook to express his condolences to the victim’s family and those affected by the incident.

“The Ministry of Transport is now working closely with all relevant parties, especially Prasarana, to conduct a thorough investigation,” Loke said in a statement.

He added that he had instructed the public transport operator to review and improve safety measures at all train stations, particularly facilities for persons with disabilities (PwD).

As part of preventive efforts, Loke said Prasarana will install smart CCTV systems capable of detecting risky behaviour at stations.

The company is also planning to install platform screen doors across all LRT lines in the long term to enhance passenger safety.

Loke said passengers requiring additional assistance, including PwDs, have been advised to seek help from Prasarana staff or Auxiliary Police at stations to ensure their needs are properly attended to.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring a safer, more inclusive, and user-friendly public transport system for all Malaysians.

Earlier, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said a man with disability was killed after falling onto the railway tracks and being struck by a train at the Titiwangsa station.

Initial investigations indicate that the man, who was visually impaired, lost his balance and fell onto the tracks before being struck by an oncoming train around 7.45am.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Operator Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said it is cooperating with authorities in the investigation and will step up monitoring at stations.



