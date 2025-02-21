KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan today highlighted the government’s commitment to strengthening the arts sector through strategic collaborations with industry players, citing Royal Selangor as an exemplary success story.

Speaking at Royal Selangor’s 140th anniversary celebration, Khairul praised the pewter brand’s dedication to its craft, describing its achievements as a lesson in confidence and commitment to locally made products.

“There are not many companies in Malaysia that have been around for over 140 years. One key lesson we can learn from Royal Selangor is the importance of dedication and confidence in our own products. What they have achieved, particularly in the arts, is truly remarkable,” he told reporters at the event.

He added that MOTAC is keen to collaborate not only with Royal Selangor but also with other stakeholders to elevate and showcase Malaysia’s arts sector.

In his speech, Khairul underscored Royal Selangor’s contribution to the country’s creative industry, noting that its Visitor Centre remains one of Malaysia’s leading tourist attractions.

“This celebration of artistry is a fitting tribute to Royal Selangor’s legacy. From the fascinating exhibits in its museum and gallery to the interactive workshops, visitors can truly connect with the skill and passion behind each piece,” he said.

Khairul also noted that as Malaysia marks Tourism Malaysia Year and prepares for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, the integration of heritage and innovation will remain a key focus.

He highlighted the Graffiti Wall Art created by local artists as part of Royal Selangor’s anniversary celebration, describing it as a contemporary take on the brand’s legacy.

“This initiative reflects the evolving nature of craftsmanship and how modern art can complement traditional heritage,” he said.

“Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage is one of our greatest strengths, and brands like Royal Selangor remind us of the importance of preserving and sharing our traditions with the world.”