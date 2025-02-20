GEORGE TOWN, Feb 20 — An 18-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Jalan Jelutong in Penang last night.

George Town police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Razak Muhammad confirmed the incident occurred at 10.25pm yesterday, The Star reported today.

According to the police, the victim was reportedly standing near a bank when the car, driven by a 40-year-old foreign woman, hit him.

The car was heading towards Gelugor at the time of the accident.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was unharmed in the collision and has been arrested for investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for dangerous driving and for reckless driving.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Inspector Noor Athirah Najihah Bukhari at 010-4055142.