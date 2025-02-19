BENTONG, Feb 19 — Two men, including a senior citizen, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 275.19 kg of drugs.

Mohamed Ismail, 68, and Muhammad Amir Ikram Mohd Dzulkiflee, 32, were jointly accused of trafficking methamphetamine by the roadside in Kampung Sungai Mun, Lipis, at 12.30 pm on Feb 6.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment with caning upon conviction and is non-bailable.

No plea was recorded from either of them after the charge was read before Magistrate Nuur Fakhizaa Abu Bakar, as death penalty cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Zamharir Muhammad Zuhid appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Hafizatul Shahirah Jamari represented Muhammad Amir Ikram.

The court set May 16 for case mention to allow the submission of documents and the chemist report.

On Feb 10, the media reported that police had seized over RM8 million worth of drugs and arrested two suspects for drug trafficking following a hit-and-run incident in Kampung Pagar Sasak, Lipis. — Bernama