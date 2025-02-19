SUBANG JAYA, Feb 19 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today called on logistics industry players to take advantage of government incentives to boost the sector and encourage the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

He said the initiative is designed to improve efficiency and integrate smart technologies into warehousing and logistics operations.

“To further strengthen the logistics sector and promote the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, industry players should leverage government incentives such as the Income Tax Exemption for Smart Logistics Complexes,” he said during his speech at the launch of Ninja Cold by Ninja Van Malaysia here.

He added that by incorporating automation, data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, the sector can optimise supply chain performance while positioning Malaysia as a regional hub for smart logistics innovation.

“As industries continue to evolve, the logistics sector must rise to meet new challenges, especially in critical areas such as pharmaceuticals, food safety, and sustainability.

“Services like Ninja Cold are vital in ensuring that businesses can operate efficiently while maintaining the highest levels of quality,” he said.

“Ninja Van’s dedication to leveraging advanced technology, environmental responsibility, and operational transparency is commendable and reflects the forward-thinking mindset we need to propel our nation’s progress,” he added.

He noted the company’s establishment of Ninja Cold to introduce an innovative logistics service that provides various delivery options, including access to remote areas that were previously difficult to reach.

He observed that the service now makes deliveries to rural regions and small islands more feasible for smaller businesses.

Ninja Van’s Ninja Cold service is designed to ensure the safe and efficient transportation of temperature-sensitive goods.

It also holds the distinction of being the first logistics company in Malaysia to receive ISO 23412 certification, a recognised Japanese standard for cold chain management.



