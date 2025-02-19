JOHOR BARU, Feb 19 — A 48-year-old convicted drug offender, currently serving a two-year prison sentence for drug-related offences, claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today for allegedly attempting to bribe a policeman in Segamat last year.

The accused, Samsuri Arijan, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

According to the charge sheet, Samsuri is accused of offering a police sergeant RM3,700 as an inducement for his release from a drug possession case.

The offence was allegedly committed at 6.55pm on October 14 at the Segamat district police headquarters.

Samsuri was charged under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

MACC prosecuting officer Muhammad Faizal Kamaruzaman urged the court to deny bail, noting that the accused is currently serving a two-year prison sentence, along with three strokes of the cane, at Kluang Prison since February 6.

The court agreed to the prosecution’s request and denied bail.

Judge Ahmad Kamal set March 19 for the case to be mentioned, during which documents will be submitted, and legal counsel for the accused will be appointed.

Samsuri was previously convicted on four charges of drug offences under Section 6 and Section 39A of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.