KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19— Members of Parliament (MPs), particularly those from the opposition, have been reminded to focus on debates that foster unity rather than raising issues bordering on incitement, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this is in line with the speech of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament for both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara. The King had reminded all MPs that Parliament is a distinguished institution meant for discussing matters of public interest and national prosperity.

“I see many MPs, especially from the opposition, acting irresponsibly. They should heed the King’s advice and use Parliament to debate matters that genuinely help foster unity among the community and build a successful nation.

“It should not be a platform for inciting fear or provocation,” he told reporters after officiating at Impact Comm 2025: Shaping Corporate Communication for Impact here today.

Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government spokesman, was commenting on Pengkalan Chepa MP Datuk Dr Ahmad Marzuk Shaary’s statement that Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng’s proposal for an Anti-Racial Discrimination Act could heighten tensions and risk a repeat of the May 13, 1969 riots.

Fahmi added that Ahmad Marzuk’s statement, which appeared to be an attempt at incitement, would be referred to the relevant special committee in the Dewan Rakyat since it was made during a parliamentary session.

“I will also bring this matter to the Cabinet’s attention, as it seems like an attempt at incitement. As an MP, he (Ahmad Marzuk) should know better and not incite sentiments or try to stir up such issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Impact Comm 2025: Shaping Corporate Communication for Impact, Fahmi said the event was designed to further equip communication professionals with the skills, strategies and insights needed to navigate modern corporate communication challenges.

The conference brings together industry leaders, communication experts and strategists to explore the transformative power of strategic communication in shaping corporate reputation, influencing public perception and driving business success. — Bernama