KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) is not a “dumping ground” for unwanted three-star generals in the Armed Forces, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said today.

He added that the university vice-chancellor is also not a position awarded to placate these generals, clarifying that the appointments are based on the principles of professionalism and the strategic needs of the organisation.

“For the position of vice-chancellor of the UPNM, the appointment process is decided at the Armed Forces Council meeting and approved by His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The Defence Ministry also emphasises that every appointment to critical positions, such as the vice-chancellor of UPNM, is part of a strategic effort to enhance the intellectual capabilities of national defence through education,” he said in a written parliamentary reply.

Khaled was responding to Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, who asked the Defence Ministry if the rumour of the “dumping ground” to sideline three-star generals is true.

Khaled said that officers appointed to this position must not only possess extensive knowledge, experience, and expertise, but also have a long service record, which is essential for understanding the organisational culture and planning the strategic direction of national defence.

“As a strategic educational institution, UPNM also records that the 20th Chief of Defence Forces previously held the position of Vice-Chancellor,” he added.



