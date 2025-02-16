KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Police have denied allegations that they are not investigating an alleged umrah scam under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said police have received 141 reports against the travel agency as of February 7, involving total losses of RM3,015,412.

According to New Straits Times, Ramli stressed that investigations are ongoing despite some reports being referred to the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac).

“Investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code are currently underway based on the reports received.

“As this agency is registered and licensed by Motac to conduct umrah-related activities from 2023 until March 2027, a portion of the police reports has also been referred to the ministry, the relevant enforcement agency responsible for taking action under the Tourism Industry Act 1992.

“The statement made by the activist in question creates the impression that the police are not conducting any investigation under the said section. This statement is false, irresponsible and tarnishes the reputation of the police,” he said in a statement today.

Ramli said different enforcement agencies have specific investigative powers under the law, and cases falling under particular legislation must be handled by the relevant authority.

Police arrested the owners of the travel agency on January 15 in connection with the alleged scam and opened an investigation paper under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

On the same day, Motac said it was also investigating the company after it failed to arrange flights for umrah pilgrims who had fully paid for their packages.

Motac has instructed the company to honour bookings for affected pilgrims and ensure they are flown according to the agreed schedule.