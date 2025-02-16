KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — A 69-year-old driver who ran a red light and collided with another car in Johor on Thursday died at the hospital yesterday morning.

Seri Alam district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the accident occurred at 8.48pm at a traffic light junction on Jalan Johor Jaya-Jalan Masai Lama, the New Straits Times reported.

He said the man was driving a Proton Iswara towards Plentong when he ran the red light and crashed into a Perodua Axia making a right turn towards Taman Johor Jaya.

“Suddenly, a Proton Iswara driven by the man turned in the opposite direction towards Plentong, disregarding the traffic light, and crashed into the right front side of the Perodua Axia,” he said in a statement today.

The impact left the Proton Iswara driver with severe head injuries.

Paramedics rushed him to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), where he was pronounced dead at 10am yesterday while receiving treatment.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Mohd Sohaimi reminded road users to follow traffic rules, reduce speed and obey traffic lights.

Those with information about the crash can contact the police at 07-386 4222 to assist with the investigation.