KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — A man discovered a hand grenade while cutting grass along the East Coast Expressway 2 near Bukit Besi in Dungun, Terengganu today.

Dungun District Police Chief Superintendent Maizura Abdul Kadir told Harian Metro that the grenade was found at around 12.50pm.

“The man spotted an object on the ground while cutting grass. On closer inspection, he realised it was a hand grenade and immediately alerted emergency services,” she said.

She added that police sealed off a 300m stretch of the highway in both directions as a precaution.

A bomb disposal unit from the Terengganu Police Contingent Headquarters later destroyed the device at around 4pm.

Maizura said investigations are ongoing to determine how the grenade ended up there and who was responsible.