MIRI, Feb 15 — A passenger died and a driver sustained serious injuries after the lorry they were travelling in from Miri to Marudi lost control in an attempt to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

According to a statement by the Marudi Fire and Rescue Station, they received a distress call at 1.58pm on Friday and a team was deployed to the scene.

“After arriving at the scene, it was confirmed a 10-tonne lorry had veered off the road while attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle and ended in a ditch. After assessing the situation, two victims were found trapped in the lorry.

“One of the victims, identified as Lau Sie Yuan, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry medical officers while the driver, Wan Emang, 49, sustained severe injuries and had to be transported to Miri Hospital for further treatment,” it said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — The Borneo Post