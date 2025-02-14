SONGKHLA, Feb 14 — The Malaysian Consulate in southern Thailand has advised Malaysians to avoid visiting Kampong Balik Hilir and Kampong Pantai in Narathiwat as as local authorities have designated these areas as narcotics hotspots.

The Consul General of Malaysia in Songkhla, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, said Thai police have identified several fishing villages in Narathiwat that are commonly used by drug traffickers as operational bases.

“I strongly advise Malaysian tourists to refrain from visiting Kampong Balik Hilir and Kampong Pantai fishing villages for the time being, as Thai police are conducting regular operations in these areas to apprehend those involved,” he told Bernama here on Thursday.

Ahmad Fahmi also urged Malaysians visiting Narathiwat to exercise caution and avoid these fishing villages to steer clear of any potential trouble.

These fishing villages are popular among Malaysian tourists for its seafood.

“I hope Malaysian tourists who frequently travel to Narathiwat will remain vigilant and adhere to this advice to prevent any untoward incidents,” he added.

Earlier this week, Narathiwat district police chief Colonel Pratya Baite warned tourists against visiting these fishing villages, which have been identified as narcotics hotspots by Thai authorities. — Bernama