KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 – Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar will attend a Chinese New Year celebration at the Klang Hokkien Association headquarters this Sunday.

The event this weekend is organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) in collaboration with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) and other Muslim non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

According to a media invitation by Jakim today, the celebration will include a visit to see the elderly and distribution of food aid on Saturday.

On Sunday, the event will feature a forum in the morning, followed by a speech from the minister.