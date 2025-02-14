KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government has identified a candidate to serve as Malaysia’s next ambassador to the United States (US).

However, he said the appointment must receive the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim.

“There is a candidate, but as usual, the process requires the consent of the King.

“God willing, when I return from Bahrain next week and have an audience with the King, we can finalise the matter,” he told reporters after Friday prayers at As-Salam Mosque here today.

On February 8, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz confirmed that his two-year tenure as Malaysia’s ambassador to the US had ended, emphasising that he was a political appointee rather than a career diplomat.

Nazri has since said he wishes to return and help Anwar in the next general election, but dismissed any possibility of him contesting the 16th general election.

In 2023, Anwar had come under fire for Nazri’s appointment, including from former ambassador to the Netherlands Datuk Noor Farida Ariffin and former Malaysian high commissioner to Canada Dennis Ignatius.

The prime minister then defended the appointment, saying it was made during Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri’s administration and the confirmation from Washington had arrived before he took office.