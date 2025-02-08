KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz has confirmed today that his two-year term as the ambassador to the United States has concluded, pointing out that he was merely a political appointee and not a career diplomat.

The former politician also brushed off criticisms that he did not fulfil his task as an envoy, clarifying that he had been busy behind the scenes without attempting to garner publicity for his work.

“I have simply performed my duties as an ambassador without the need for publicity, as I believe it is unnecessary. What matters is that the entrusted responsibilities are fulfilled,” he said in a statement here.

Following criticism that he had failed in his duty, Nazri listed several of his achievements, focusing on how he defended Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s strong support for Palestinians and Gaza to the US Department of State.

He said he was summoned five times, including to explain Anwar’s defence of and meeting with Hamas, support for Iran’s right to respond to Israel’s attack, and for his own visit to Russia and remarks against Sinophobia.

“Is defending Malaysia’s strong position on these matters not important?” he asked.

Nazri also took credit for Malaysia’s upgrade to Tier 2 in the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report issued by the US State Department.

Additionally, Nazri added that he had worked with Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution to repatriate two Malaysians under detention in the infamous Guantanamo Bay: Mohammed Nazir Lep and Mohammed Farik Amin.

Yesterday, Nazri was quoted by Free Malaysia Today saying that he would reject any offer to extend his term because he wishes to return and help Anwar in the next general election.

However, he dismissed any possibility of him contesting the 16th general election.

In 2023, Anwar had come under fire for Nazri’s appointment, including from former ambassador to the Netherlands Datuk Noor Farida Ariffin and former Malaysian high commissioner to Canada Dennis Ignatius.

The prime minister then defended the appointment, saying it was made during Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri’s administration and the confirmation from Washington had arrived before he took office.