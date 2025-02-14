KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested four individuals, including a man with a Datuk title, in connection with bribery and submitting false claims involving approximately RM2.6 million in company funds.

MACC sources stated that the four individuals arrested comprise two company directors and two senior vice presidents, all aged between 50 and 60.

The Datuk, a company director, is believed to have conspired with the other company director to offer a bribe in exchange for a land sale tender.

“The bribe was purportedly intended for an official from a Malaysian-based multinational conglomerate to secure the tender for land in Klang.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the director, who colluded with the Datuk, along with the two senior vice presidents, submitted fraudulent documents to withdraw RM2.6 million from the company, which was then transferred to another company’s account,” said the source.

As a result, the individuals involved, as well as an accounts manager, were detained between 5pm and 8pm on Wednesday while providing statements at the MACC headquarters.

The suspect with the Datuk title has been remanded for five days, until February 17, while the three other suspects, two men and one woman, are remanded for four days, until February 16.

The company’s accounts manager has been released on MACC bail.

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed the arrests and stated that the case is being investigated under Section 16(b)(A) and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama