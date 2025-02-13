JASIN, Feb 13 — A family of five, including four children, died in a house fire in Kampung Berangan Enam, Umbai here early today.

The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), in a statement, stated that following a distress call at 1.40 am today, 12 firefighters from the Merlimau and Padang Temu fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, they found a semi-permanent house with an area of 20x60 square feet was 80 per cent burnt.

“Preliminary investigations found five bodies, comprising an adult man and four children. Another adult man survived the fire,” read the statement.

The cause of the fire and the loss incurred are still under investigation. — Bernama