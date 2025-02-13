KUCHING, Feb 13 — The Federal Government will continue to subsidise rural air services (RAS) in Sarawak and Sabah following the Sarawak Government taking over the ownership of the service operator, MASwings Sdn Bhd, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the RAS is a Federal Government obligation and this commitment had been further reflected through a memorandum of understanding signed on Oct 27, 2023.

“The Federal and the Sarawak Governments have signed a memorandum to state our commitment that in the event of the Sarawak government taking over MASwings, the financial subsidy and financial commitment every year for rural service will be continued to the new airline,” he said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for the sale and purchase agreement of MASwings between the Sarawak government and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) here yesterday, he said the Federal Government had allocated RM209 million for the RAS in Sarawak and Sabah for this year.

“I am sure the new owner, the Sarawak government, will definitely improve the (RAS) services and to provide better connectivity to Sarawakians and Sabahans in the rural areas,” he added. — Bernama