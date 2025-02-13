KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended donations to four hardcore poor families in his Tambun parliamentary constituency in a bid to help them break away completely from the hardcore poverty cycle.

The donations were presented by his political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, during the Ziarah MADANI programme, which aims to ease the burden of those in need.

“These four families are facing different challenges, some are working but do not have a regular income, some have to take care of disabled family members or elderly parents, and some also have to bear the medical costs of sick children.

“However, all of them share a common need, which is support and assistance to break away from the cycle of hardcore poverty,” said Ahmad Farhan in a Facebook post today, which was also shared by Anwar.

Ahmad Farhan said that as a result of coordination and monthly assistance from the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the four families have now gotten out of the hardcore poor category, with their per capita income exceeding RM312 per month.

Apart from that, Ahmad Farhan said the families also received zakat assistance from the state government and the Rahmah cash aid (STR).

He said that the effort was not just temporary assistance but a concrete step to ensure they could become independent and build a better life.

“The MADANI government is committed to continuing to help those in need so that no one is left behind in the effort to eradicate hardcore poverty in the country,” he added. — Bernama