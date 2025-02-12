PUTRAJAYA, Feb 12 – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reaffirmed its commitment to improving Malaysia’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) ranking after the country retained a score of 50 to stay 57th globally in 2024.

MACC said it supported the government’s goal of placing Malaysia among the top 25 least corrupt nations by 2033 and plans to intensify investigations, prevention measures, and public education initiatives.

“The commission, through National Governance Planning Division (BPGN) will analyze survey findings to identify areas needing improvement and work closely with stakeholders, including government ministries, private sectors, and Transparency International Malaysia,” the MACC said in a statement.

However, it stressed that improving Malaysia’s CPI score requires collective action beyond law enforcement, urging all sectors to play an active role in governance reforms.

The agency has called for continued cooperation and strategic improvements in corruption prevention to strengthen Malaysia’s standing in global transparency rankings.

As part of these efforts, MACC remains committed to promoting good governance, accountability, and anti-corruption measures across all sectors of society.