KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 – Malaysia’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) score remained at 50 points in 2024, unchanged from the previous year, according to Transparency International-Malaysia (TI-M).

The country also retained its 57th position among 180 nations surveyed, despite ambitions to be among the top 25 by 2033.

“Moving forward the government must accelerate the institutional reforms to ensure there is transparency, accountability and ensure no political interference with enforcement bodies like MACC and with the judiciary,” TI-M said in a release accompanying the results.

The watchdog group said that among reasons for the stagnant result were persistent corruption in the public sector, slow institutional reforms, and concerns over political interference in the judiciary.

High-profile cases of discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) and reduced sentences for convicted figures have fuelled perceptions of weak enforcement.

TI-M said that while the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) continues to crack down on corruption, cases such the RM8 million vape smuggling scandal at KLIA highlight ongoing abuses of power.

Despite setbacks, TI-M still highlighted the government’s progress in financial transparency laws, anti-corruption strategies, and oversight mechanisms for state-linked companies.

TI-M urged faster institutional reforms and greater transparency in enforcement agencies to ensure progress in governance and judicial independence.

The report also recommended leveraging AI, blockchain, and big data to cut bureaucracy and reduce corruption risks in public services.