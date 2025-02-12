PUTRAJAYA, Feb 12 — The Home Ministry today denied allegations by rights group Suaram that police arrested individuals involved in handing over a memorandum at Kompleks Setia Perkasa on Monday.

In a statement this evening, the ministry clarified that participants were only summoned to provide police statements as part of standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Restricted Areas and Prohibited Places Act 1959 (Act 298).

This followed a security report concerning non-compliance with entry regulations at the premises.

“The participants were called only to provide statements following normal security procedures. No arrests were made,” the ministry stated.

The ministry also referred to a media statement by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), which confirmed that individuals were contacted solely to assist in investigations based on the report lodged.

However, Suaram earlier today claimed that six police officers from the Putrajaya district headquarters arrested activists Sevan Doraisamy and Azura Nasron today for allegedly entering a protected area without authorisation.

According to Suaram, the activists were at KDN to discuss issues related to the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma).

The group alleged that the activists had waited for two and a half hours earlier in the week for a promised entry pass but were ignored by police and Rela personnel.

“Before the police arrived this morning, they had informed the two that they were coming to serve a 111 notice but ambushed them with an arrest instead,” Suaram said in a Facebook post.

Suaram condemned the arrests as an act of intimidation against human rights defenders.

Social media users were also reminded by the Home Ministry to verify information from reliable sources to avoid unnecessary speculation and to comply with the existing Communications and Multimedia Act.