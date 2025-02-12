KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for stronger English proficiency among students, particularly in secondary schools, as part of wider national reforms.

According to Buletin TV3, Anwar said outdated approaches to policy implementation must be overhauled to ensure more effective execution.

“Education is central to institutional reforms. While strengthening Bahasa Melayu remains essential, we must also ensure that English, as the second language, is mastered effectively, especially at the secondary level.

“Under the conventional timeline, decisions made in 2023 would lead to policy drafting in 2024, finalisation in 2025, pilot tests in 2026, an initial rollout in 2027, and full implementation only by 2028.

“This drawn-out process is no longer acceptable. If a decision is made in 2023, implementation must begin in 2024,” he was quoted as saying at the Ministry of Finance’s Monthly Assembly today.

Also present were Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Public Service Department Director-General Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

The report said Anwar, who also serves as finance minister, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to institutional reforms, including improvements in public service and governance.

Previously, he had encouraged Malaysians, particularly youths, to embrace change by mastering English and Mandarin to enhance the country’s standing in the global economy.

He added that linguistic diversity is crucial for communication and economic opportunities.