KANGAR, Feb 11 — A canteen worker has been remanded for six days starting today to assist investigations after allegedly hitting her four-year-old daughter, causing injuries when the child fell and hit the corner of a bench in front of a supermarket in Jejawi, Arau.

Arau district police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the remand order on the 37-year-old woman was granted by Kangar Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor.

Ahmad Mohsin said the woman was arrested at her rented room in Jejawi at 11.30pm last night after the police received a video via WhatsApp around 10pm, showing the woman allegedly striking the back of her daughter’s head, causing the child to knock against the corner of the bench corner and bleed in front of the supermarket.

“This incident occurred on February 9, and the child sustained a wound on her right eyebrow that required stitches. The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the woman has a husband who is also a canteen worker, and another daughter, aged two years old.

A 47-second video allegedly showing the woman striking the back of her daughter’s head went viral on social media yesterday. — Bernama