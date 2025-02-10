KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Traders who sell their Ramadan bazaar licences to others will have their licences revoked immediately, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim warned, as he urged local authorities (PBT) to issue licences directly to traders instead of through agents or intermediaries.

This move aims to curb profiteering by third parties or the “Ali Baba” culture, who resell licences at inflated prices for hefty commissions, according to a report published in Buletin TV3 today.

“We must ensure that those who receive the licence are the ones operating the business. If they transfer the licence, it should be revoked immediately.”

“Every year during Ramadan, we hear about agents and big commissions. So why not just give the licences directly to the traders? There is no need for middlemen.

“If associations charge a small fee for supervision or cleanliness, that’s understandable. But reselling the licences? That means the public servants involved are fully aware and complicit,” he said at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly for February in Putrajaya today.

Anwar highlighted that this issue has persisted for years and is not limited to the capital.

“It’s not just in Kuala Lumpur; this happens in almost every city in the country. I hope that by enforcing strict measures in KL, it will set an example of good governance.

“Imagine people trying to make a living during Ramadan to earn extra income for their families ahead of Aidilfitri, only to be burdened with extra costs due to this practice,” he said.

He also thanked Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for taking a firm stance on the matter.

“This requires decisive action and strict enforcement. I’m grateful that awareness of this issue is growing, meaning we can implement these measures effectively,” he added.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Ministers in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Datuk Mohd Naim Mokhtar.