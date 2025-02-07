KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The number of individuals displaced by flooding in Sarawak and Sabah continues to rise, with a total of 5,313 evacuees now taking shelter in temporary relief centres (PPS) across both states as of 8am today.

In Sarawak, the number of evacuees has increased to 4,705 across 24 relief centres, up from 4,341 the previous night. Four divisions — Bintulu, Sibu, Miri, and Mukah — have all reported an increase in the number of those evacuated.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat confirmed that the number of evacuees in five relief centres in Bintulu has risen to 1,880, up from 1,612. Similarly, Sibu saw an increase to 1,186, from 1,173, Miri to 961, from 917, and Mukah to 614, from 575, since last night.

However, the number of victims in the other two affected divisions remained stable. Samarahan recorded 51 victims, while Sarikei recorded 13, each sheltered in a relief centre.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that the number of evacuees had risen to 608 by 8am this morning, up from 479 reported last night. The increase follows the reopening of a relief centre at Dewan Selagon Beaufort yesterday.

These evacuees have been spread across five relief centres in three districts: Beaufort, Kinabatangan, and Keningau. A total of 223 individuals have been evacuated to a relief centre in Beaufort, 253 to two centres in the Kinabatangan district, and 132 to two relief centres in Keningau. — Bernama