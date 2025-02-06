PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — Malaysia’s Embassy in Washington DC has not received any formal notification from the United States (US) authorities regarding claims that Malaysians are facing deportation under stricter immigration policies, said Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

In a statement issued in the wake of media reports that over 400 Malaysians are allegedly on a list of undocumented individuals set for deportation from the US, the ministry, known as Wisma Putra, said there no official requests for consular assistance from affected Malaysians.

Wisma Putra reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the interests of Malaysians abroad and pledged to provide updates as the situation develops.

“The embassy and our consulates in the US remain in close contact with relevant authorities and continue to engage with the Malaysian community to ensure their well-being and compliance with immigration regulations,” Wisma Putra said.

The reports surfaced amid heightened immigration enforcement under the new administration of US President Donald Trump, which has led to increased scrutiny of undocumented individuals in the country. — Bernama