KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul has ruled that the issue of the so-called royal addendum, which allows former Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his jail term under house arrest, should not be raised during debates in Parliament, as the matter is still pending in court.

According to The Star, the decision came after heated exchanges following Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin’s (PN-Larut) accusation that the Prime Minister was guilty of treason for his silence.

“This is my ruling, owing to Standing Order 36(2), which deals with matters in court and Standing Order 36(7) over the use of the word ‘treason’, I disallow both.

“Please move on to the other things,” Johari was quoted as saying.

During the debate, Hamzah claimed that the government’s attempt to conceal the addendum order was, in his view, “an act of treason” against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The point is that if someone hides a royal decree, he has acted treason against the King and the country,” he was quoted as saying.

The Star reported that statement caused an uproar in the Dewan Rakyat.