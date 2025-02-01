PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — All parties, including leaders, must be cautious when making statements about religion to avoid touching on sensitivities, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said mutual respect should be upheld in Malaysia’s multiracial and multi-religious society.

“Religious sensitivities must always be emphasised because we do not want statements that could lead to misunderstandings.

“My advice is to always be mindful of the statements we make,” he told reporters after attending the Zikir Akbar MADANI programme here last night.

He was commenting on a reminder issued by UMNO’s Ulama Council to ministers, particularly non-Muslims, urging them to be more cautious when commenting on matters related to Islam and the Muslim community.

Earlier, Mohd Na’im and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa attended the Zikir Akbar MADANI programme, held in conjunction with the 2025 Federal Territories Day, which will be celebrated today.

This year’s celebration is particularly meaningful as it coincides with the arrival of Syaaban, a significant month in Islam that holds deep spiritual meaning and serves as a time to prepare for Ramadan.

The programme last night included Solat Hajat, recitations of Surah Yasin, prayers for Malaysia’s well-being, and a special Tausiyah focusing on unity and well-being. — Bernama