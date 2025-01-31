JAKARTA, Jan 31 — Nearly 100 individuals from various human rights groups and labour unions gathered and aggressively threw eggs at the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta yesterday.

Among them were members of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI) and the Labour Party, who hurled eggs at the embassy’s front wall, according to a report in national daily Berita Harian today.

The demonstration was held in protest against a shooting incident involving Indonesian nationals on January 24 in the waters off Tanjung Rhu, near Banting, which resulted in one fatality and four others being injured.

Protesters carried banners that read, “Arrest and imprison the Malaysian police officers who shot dead Indonesian migrant workers.”

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on January 25, said the shooting occurred while the five Indonesian nationals were allegedly attempting to leave Malaysia illegally.

Protesters carried banners that read, ‘Arrest and imprison the Malaysian police officers who shot dead Indonesian migrant workers.’

The ministry has since called for a thorough investigation, particularly into the possibility of excessive force being used by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

In a related development, Indonesian authorities in Riau province received the body of the deceased, identified as 50-year-old Basri, on Wednesday.

His remains were returned to his hometown in Pulau Rupat, Bengkalis.

Earlier, Berita Harian reported that two suspects, believed to be foreign nationals, were onboard a boat when they allegedly attempted to attack MMEA officers with machetes around 3am after ramming into the officers’ vessel four times.

In response, the maritime officers fired several shots at the suspects’ boat in self-defence.

However, the suspects managed to escape under the cover of darkness.