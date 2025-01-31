IPOH, January 31 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the government has approved an RM60 million allocation for the expansion of Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here.

Nga said this was a special Chinese New Year gift for Perakians from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The project will be divided into two phases, with the first phase amounting to RM8 million and the second phase receiving an allocation of RM52 million.

“The Ipoh City Council will set aside another RM4 million to expand the airport’s entrance and exit routes,” he said.

Nga said this after attending the Perak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PCCCI) Chinese New Year celebration at Weil Hotel here.

He said the expansion was necessary as the airport’s capacity is only 500,000 passengers, but it handled 512,000 last year.

“Under the expansion plan, the airport will be able to accommodate up to 700,000 passengers,” he added.

He also said 10.52 hectares of land beside the airport will be developed for a cargo section.

“This expansion and cargo project will strengthen Perak’s position, allowing high-value products to be exported via the airport to countries such as Singapore and Thailand,” he said.

Nga assured that the expansion would not affect any existing residential areas surrounding the airport.

“The latest plan focuses on expanding the terminal, and we don’t expect any housing areas to be affected. Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad has conducted its calculations,” he said.

Nga added that the project will be expedited, as Perakians have been waiting for the expansion for years.

“We will also explore new flight routes, such as Bangkok-Ipoh, Jakarta-Ipoh, and Hong Kong-Ipoh, following the expansion,” he said.