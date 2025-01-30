KUCHING, Jan 30 — The number of flood victims in Sarawak almost doubled as of 8 am today when 5,385 people from 1,505 families sought shelter at temporary relief centres compared to 2,981 people from 862 families last night.

Based on the latest report from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Bintulu has the highest number of flood victims, with 1,481 people from 396 families placed in six centres; followed by Serian with 1,442 people from 446 families in 15 centres.

The number of affected districts also increased from 12 as of 8 pm yesterday to 14 today, with the number of centres activated rising from 36 to 47. — Bernama