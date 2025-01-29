KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Six bus drivers tested positive for drugs in urine screening conducted during the Chinese New Year (CNY) Special Op across the country last night.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said they were among the 420 bus drivers who underwent the urine screening in the operation carried out in collaboration with the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

“Bus operators need to ensure that all their drivers are free of all traffic offences including drug usage, symptoms before they are allowed to drive,” he told at a press conference after the CNY Special Op at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan, here last night.

He said JPJ had inspected 6,605 buses at 54 depots and 28 main terminals across the country since the CNY Special Op was launched last Jan 20.

A total of 635 notices were issued on buses, he said, adding that they included 410 summonses for various traffic offences, the most for having bald tyres.

“When asked, the same reason is often given, which is that they (drivers) don’t have time to see the condition of their bus tyres, but bus operators should also be responsible for ensuring that the tyres of their buses are in good condition,” he said.

Meanwhile, AADK Enforcement and Security Director Azmi Mustafa said most drivers who failed the urine test were found to be positive for amphetamine-type drugs.

“Many reasons are given by these drivers for their actions of taking the drugs, for example, they are tired because of long working hours and need energy to continue working,” he said. — Bernama