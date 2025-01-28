KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Traffic flow on several major highways was reportedly smooth this morning, although vehicle movement towards the East Coast was slow due to accidents.

A spokesperson from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) told Bernama that as of 10.15 am, traffic was slow from Genting Sempah to Bukit Tinggi (KM 43.4) and from Bentong to Karak (KM 61.4) due to accidents blocking the right lane.

Slow-moving traffic was also reported at Senai Utara-Kulai (KM 25.1 northbound) due to an accident that blocked the emergency lane.

“Traffic on the North-South Expressway, East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1, LPT 2, Sungai Besi Toll Plaza and Gombak Toll Plaza was reported to be smooth in both directions.

“The traffic volume is expected to increase around midday in conjunction with Chinese New Year tomorrow,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Smart Lanes on several major highways were activated today, including from Tangkak to Jasin, Ayer Keroh to Jasin and Sungkai to Slim River.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information via the toll-free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000, follow @plustrafik on X, call the LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752 or check @llmtrafik on X. — Bernama