KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — A total of 363 police personnel will be on duty daily to enhance traffic control and security patrols in the federal capital starting today until Feb 2 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said under Op Selamat 23, the police are focusing on accident prevention patrols and traffic management in the city centre to minimise road accidents.

He added that the police would ensure visibility or omnipresence at all operational locations to maintain smooth and orderly road usage.

“To enhance law enforcement efforts, the police are also conducting daily Op Lancar operations, which began on Jan 24 and will continue until Feb 2, targeting traffic congestion hotspots and accident blackspots in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“A total of 50 hotspots and 11 blackspots have been identified in Kuala Lumpur, while in Putrajaya, there are eight hotspots and five blackspots,” he told a press conference after the Op Selamat 23 Advocacy Campaign programme in Bukit Bintang here last night.

Azry Akmar said identified hotspots include Jalan Tun Razak, the Pahang Roundabout exit, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Kampung Kerinchi, and Jalan Dato Keramat, while blackspot areas include Jalan Kuching, Jalan Loke Yew, the Duke Highway, MRR2 Highway, Seremban Highway, Lebuh Sentosa and Persiaran Selatan.

He added that in addition to managing traffic congestion, the police would ensure crime prevention patrols in residential areas continue.

“Members of the public can also download the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application on their mobile phones to assist in crime prevention efforts,” he said.

He also advised all road users to plan their journeys carefully if they intend to return to their hometowns, conduct vehicle inspections, practice tolerance, and comply with road regulations at all times. — Bernama