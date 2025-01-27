KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Prolintas Groups chief operating officer Rostam Shahrif Tami was charged today at the Sessions Court here with soliciting and accepting a bribe of RM70,000.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Rostam, 59, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read before Judge Rosli Ahmad.

Rostam is accused of receiving the bribe from a representative of Satunas Technologies Sdn Bhd on April 12, 2023, at the parking lot of Masjid Ibnu Mas’ud in Kampung Datuk Keramat, to award work packages for the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE).

The charge was formed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a minimum fine of RM10,000 upon conviction.

Rosli set bail at RM60,000, ordered Rostam to surrender his passport, and mandated that he report to the nearest MACC office on a monthly basis.

Rostam, currently on garden leave, was represented by lawyer Dzulkifli Ahmad, while the prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Diana Nor Azwa.

In June last year, the MACC launched an investigation into Prolintas into alleged corruption surrounding a billion-ringgit highway project