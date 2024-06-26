KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) has confirmed that several of its employees have been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in an ongoing investigation related to construction contracts.

The highway concessionaire said that it would fully cooperate with the relevant authorities in the MACC investigation.

“We are committed and ready to work closely with all relevant authorities to ensure full cooperation in assisting the investigation.

Advertisement

“Prolintas remains committed to maintaining integrity and corporate governance at the highest level,” it said in a statement.

Yesterday, the media reported that MACC confirmed that eight individuals, including three senior management personnel of a highway concessionaire, were remanded after being suspected of soliciting and accepting bribes related to the construction of two highway projects in the Klang Valley. ― Bernama

Advertisement