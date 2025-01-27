KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Police will submit the investigation papers regarding the ‘ham’ joke, which is alleged to insult Islam, to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) tomorrow.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, said that the police had recorded the statement from another suspect, a 64-year-old woman believed to have recently left the controversial comment on the Facebook account of a comedian and actor.

“Twenty-one questions were posed to the suspect, a retired nurse, and she admitted to posting the comment.

“The suspect explained that she posted the comment in response to the comedian-cum-actor’s post, who was confused with the word ‘ham’. The police also seized a mobile phone and a Maxis SIM card,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Last Friday, the police took the statement of the 54-year-old comedian who had posted a status and a photo showing an RM5.50 coffee drink called ‘ham sap kopi.’

The actor was accused of posting the content during the controversy surrounding the halal status of ham and cheese sandwiches, which was said to open the door to mocking Islam and Prophet Muhammad’s name.

The police received 16 reports about the issue and initiated an investigation under Sections 298 and 505 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama