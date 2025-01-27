KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, have conveyed greetings for Israk and Mikraj.

Their Majesties expressed the greetings through a poster uploaded yesterday to the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page.

The Israk Mikraj event, which will be celebrated today, is the greatest miracle granted by Allah SWT to Prophet Muhammad SAW.

Among the significant events during Israk and Mikraj is the command for Muslims to perform the five daily obligatory prayers. — Bernama