MERSING, Jan 25 — A married couple was killed, and three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Jalan Mersing-Endau, Kampung Bukit Buruk, yesterday afternoon.

Endau Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Alias Hussin said the victims, Shahrom Tahir, 74, and Zainab Yusoff, 64, were confirmed dead at the scene by a Ministry of Health medical officer.

He said a distress call was received at 12.17 pm, after which two light fire rescue tenders, a Nissan Navara, and a Toyota Hilux with 16 personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Mohd Alias added that the collision involved a Perodua Alza and a Volkswagen.

“Upon reaching the scene, we discovered that the Volkswagen, in which Shahrom and Zainab were travelling, had skidded into a stream. All victims were removed by the public prior to the rescue team’s arrival,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Alias said that that a man and a woman, both in the Volkswagen, as well as a woman in the Perodua Alza, sustained injuries, while three others were unharmed.

He added that the rescue team provided emergency treatment to the injured victims before they were handed over to the ambulance and police for further action.

Meanwhile, Mersing district police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident and said that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama