JELI, Jan 25 — The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) will continue strengthening security measures along the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan to address smuggling and cross-border crime issues, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the efforts led by Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat to tighten security in areas along Sungai Golok until Jeli deserved full support, given the over 100-kilometre border zone which had long been a hotspot for crimes such as smuggling, human trafficking, and drug activities.

“I appreciate the priority given by the Kelantan Police Chief in ensuring security along the border.

“The presence of illegal jetties and hidden routes used for smuggling cooking oil, gas, cattle, and other essential goods cannot be allowed to persist,” he said at a press conference after officiating the handover ceremony for the newly constructed Jeli District Police Headquarters building here yesterday.

According to Saifuddin Nasution, the security issue was not only crucial for Malaysia but also impacted Thailand.

Therefore, he said he had held a closed-door meeting with his Thai counterpart, Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister, to discuss joint measures to tackle the issue.

“I conveyed to him (Anutin) that border security is for the benefit of both countries.

“Security cannot be compromised, and the close ties between Malaysia and Thailand should be leveraged to resolve this issue comprehensively,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution also expressed confidence in the effectiveness of measures undertaken by the Kelantan police within this short period.

He assured that the Home Ministry would continue to support all efforts to ensure border security was upheld.

“Monitoring will continue, and I will provide full assistance to local authorities to enhance security measures. This is a collective effort that requires support from all parties,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution also emphasised the importance of utilising the strong relationship between Malaysia and Thailand to enhance border security while fostering mutual understanding in addressing cross-border challenges. — Bernama