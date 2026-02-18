SEREMBAN, Feb 18 — Six individuals faced a terrifying ordeal last night when a tree collapsed onto their vehicles near a restaurant on Jalan Seremban-Tampin.

A spokesperson for the Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Center said that they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 8.48pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a 10-meter-tall tree had fallen, crushing a Grand Livina carrying a family of five aged between 12 and 47, as well as a Proton Saga driven by a 38-year-old man who was passing through the area.

“All victims managed to exit their vehicles safely on their own before the Operations Team (PKO) arrived. Tree-cutting works are currently being carried out by the team,” the spokesperson said in a statement yesterday.

He added that seven personnel were involved in the operation, supported by a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit. — Bernama