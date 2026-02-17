KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — A Special Investigation Committee led by the Attorney General, Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar, is expected to summon the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Tan Sri Azam Baki, at an appropriate time to assist in the investigation.

Confirming the matter to Utusan Malaysia, Mohd Dusuki said the investigation by the special committee does not involve any criminal elements.

Instead, he said the probe focuses on Azam’s shareholdings, as outlined in a previous media statement by the chief secretary to the government (KSN).

“This special committee will examine all information, documents, and transactions related to the shareholdings before making a determination.

“This includes assessing whether there has been any violation under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 or any other applicable regulations,” he said.

He emphasised that the committee will ensure the investigation is fair and transparent.

“This is to ensure justice for all parties, including the officer under investigation,” he added.

Recently, the Special Investigation Committee on the issue of shareholdings by Azam Baki has taken several steps to facilitate the investigation.

As an initial measure, the committee is gathering information related to the case.

Last Friday, Mohd Dusuki was appointed as chairman of the Special Investigation Committee, which also includes the Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

The Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, in a statement, said the committee will conduct a detailed investigation to ensure proper adjudication for the person under investigation.

The results and recommendations of the investigation will be presented to the prime minister and the Disciplinary Authority for further consideration according to due procedure.

International media outlet Bloomberg reported that Azam holds shares in a financial services company based on corporate filings.

However, Azam, at a recent press conference, stressed that his RM800,000 shareholding in a financial services company was made transparently and in accordance with procedures.

He reportedly said the matter was fully declared, and the shares purchased last year were disposed of within the same year.

Earlier, Madani government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the establishment of the committee was decided during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to investigate the allegations.